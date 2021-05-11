WIVB’s Jacquie Walker selected for New York State Broadcaster’s Association’s Hall of Fame class of 2021

(WIVB) – News 4’s Jacquie Walker has been selected as a member of the prestigious New York State Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame, class of 2021.

Jacquie is among four broadcasters selected for the Hall of Fame based on their outstanding careers and their long and excellent records of service to broadcasting. The induction ceremony is in New York City in October.

Walker is the longest-serving anchor at one television station in Buffalo broadcasting history. She’s been news anchor at WIVB for 38 years – since 1983.

Walker has also been inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Silver Circle of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Her work has also received dozens of journalism awards, including the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Communications. She was on the News 4 team that earned two national Edward R. Murrow Awards for coverage of the crash of flight 3407 in 2009.

She has been honored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society with a Lifetime Achievement Award for 30+ years of support for those living with MS. Walker has also been honored with the prestigious Service to Mankind Award by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and she has received major awards for her service from the Girl Scouts of Western New York, Kevin Guest House, Rotary Club, National Conference for Community and Justice, and other charitable and civic organizations. The Buffalo chapter of the American Association of University Women has presented a $5,000 scholarship in Jacquie’s honor to a local college student for the past ten years.

A breast cancer survivor, she has shared her own story with viewers as well as other stories of survivors, screenings, and clinical trials.