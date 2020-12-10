WNY animal hospital donates $7,500 to Buffalo Police K-9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local animal hospital is giving a helping hand to the Buffalo Police K-9 unit.

City Creatures donated $7,500 to the police department today.

The animal hospital raised the money through the ‘Blue Line for Buffalo’ hockey game earlier this year.

Mayor Byron Brown says the K-9 unit is important to keep the community safe.

“We’re very fortunate in the city of Buffalo to have many generous citizens and many generous companies. Certainly one of the reasons why we are legendarily known as the city of good neighbors.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

“Casey and I both come from law enforcement families and being involved in the animal hospital, we just felt like it was natural, for us to give back to the communities and these amazing K9s and handlers.” Dawn Parana, Hospital Administrator, City Creatures

City Creatures also thanked the Harbor Center for hosting the hockey game between buffalo police and firefighters.