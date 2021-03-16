WNY bike shops prepare for another busy year

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s almost cycling season in Western New York, and after last year’s bike shortage, businesses say it could once again be tough to find a bicycle.

“You need to shop early and know selection is going to be very poor,” Rick Cycle Shop owner Tom Azzarella said. “Bike availability is very slim and part availability is poor also.”

Azzarella, whose shop is on Allen street in Buffalo, says that’s because bike shops are still catching up from last year’s national bike shortage. At the height of the pandemic, people wanted to find ways to get outside, be active and safe. Cycling was an option, which was great for business but bad for people wanting to buy a new or used bike.

Local bike shops in Buffalo are getting ready for business to pick up as the weather gets warmer.

“Last year I ran out of bikes, I normally carry about 300 bikes and I was down to four,” Azzarella said.

News 4 caught up with a few customers at Rick Cycle Shop looking to get ahead of the rush.

“Honestly I need to work out. So I’ve been trying to get more comfortable riding a bike,” Dejanai Rumph said. “Ever since the pandemic it’s been hard to get some type of exercise and going to the gym is pretty hard with a mask.”

Berts Bike & Fitness is also seeing more customers at each of its locations across Western New York.











“Well the sun came out in Buffalo so people thought it was spring. So the last 2 weeks have been challenging, we’ve sold a lot of bikes,” General Manager Jim Costello said.

He says they’ve sold close to 600 bikes the last two weeks and that they’re getting new bikes in everyday to keep up.

“It’s crazy, there’s a lot of demand out there and people are nervous about getting a bike for the season, after what happened last year when there was a shortage,” he said.

However, he says they don’t have as many bikes as they did before last year’s bike shortage.

“Last year going into this, there were bikes in the supply chain, we had a lot of bikes in stock,” Costello said. “This year we’re basically starting from zero.”