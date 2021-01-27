WNY Cheerleading and basketball coaches look forward to seeing athletes compete again

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Athletes participating in higher risk sports can once again compete starting Monday. This includes ice hockey, competitive cheerleading and basketball. News 4 caught up with a few coaches who are happy the wait is almost over.

“We’ve been off for so long. March 13th of last year was when we had to shut everything down,” said Mick Kurberka who owns Buffalo Titans basketball. “It’s been a long time and the uncertainty not knowing whether or not this season would even be able to happen. So that’s great news and we’re excited to get started.”

“We are excited. Our families are very excited of course. They have been desperately waiting to get back to some sense of normalcy. I know all our athletes are pretty excited to,” said Wild All-Star Cheerleading owner Chelsea Puleo.

State and local leaders announced this week that higher risk sports can begin competing on February 1st. The guidelines they have to follow includes having spectators and athletes wear a mask and the number of people watching teams compete will be limited. Health officials say if someone on the team tests positive, the whole team has to stop playing for 10 days.

“I am just desperate to see our kids take the stage again, feel the reward and the payout for all of the hard work that they’ve been putting in and have that part of their live back again,” said Elite Heat Cheerleading owner Laura Voigt.