(WIVB) – A Western New York native with some star power is participating in a special honor this weekend.

Mary Ann Esposito is host and chef on “Ciao Italia” with Mary Ann Esposito on PBS.

This weekend, she’s creating a dish to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci for the National Italian American Foundation’s anniversary gala.

“I thought about his name- what kind of food can I put with Fauci?” Esposito said.

She came up with “Fauci Fettucine”.

