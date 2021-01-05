WNY college activists hope to change New York State organ donation to opt-out system

(WIVB) – Some college activists from Western New York want to change organ donation in the state to an opt-out system.

Currently, it’s an opt-in system, in which New Yorkers check a box to become organ donors when they get their driver’s license.

The group wants to change that question to check the box if you don’t want to be added to the registry.

The people behind this push have been working on this since they were freshmen at East Aurora High School. They’ve recruited Assemblyman David DiPietro as a sponsor for the bill.

The bill still needs a second sponsor.

If the change becomes law, current license holders wouldn’t be added to the registry, but rather, the change would apply to any new licenses or renewals going forward.