BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds gathered at the Irish Center in South Buffalo to celebrate a mixture of holidays, including St. Patrick’s Day, St. Joseph’s Day and Dyngus Day.

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, organizers are thrilled to bring people back together.

“It feels great. It’s nice to see people’s faces and just talk to people, it’s been a long time,” said Theresa Marcello, the first vice president of the Federation of the Italian-American Societies in Western New York.

Each room inside the center, located on Abbott road, showcased either Irish, Italian or Polish heritage.

“We ended up at the Irish Center, the three different rooms, the sound doesn’t bleed through and it’s been a success every year. All three nationalities are very prominent in the Buffalo area so here we are,” said organizer Dan McCue.

“It’s nice to have the different heritages work together and enjoy each other’s heritage and customs,” Marcello said. “We like to teach our children so that they continue what we’ve been doing for so many years and it’s nice to bring the community together.”

The @BfloIrishCenter is celebrating Saint Patrick's Day, Saint Joseph’s Day and Dyngus Day, after 2 years of not being able to due to the pandemic.



For those celebrating Dyngus Day, polka music was played loud and clear.

“There’s nothing like it when you’re playing and seeing a group of people dancing and hooting and hollering and things like that, it’s great,” said Dan McCue, a musician with the band ‘Seven.’

“My parents met at a young age, at a polka dance when my dad was playing,” said Lori Urbanczyk, who attended Sunday’s event. “It’s great. It’s also bittersweet. My dad passed away of COVID in December of 2020, but it’s great to be back, having my brother carrying on the tradition, as a family just going out and supporting polka music.”

Organizers also held a tribute to show their support for Ukraine by playing Ukraine’s national anthem and holding up the Ukraine flag.

“We’re going to show our support. I think it’s a fitting tribute and their anthem is beautiful,” McCue said.

“It’s very important for us to show that we are supportive of them in every way that we can,” Marcello said.