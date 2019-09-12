WNY Community helps Make-A-Wish at local Delta Sonic

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Thursday morning we kicked things off for the Silver Anniversary Make-A-Wish Radiothon with 97 Rock! We’re already off to a great start, thanks to your generosity.

While our crews were at Eastern Hills Mall answering phones, News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak and 97 Rock’s Dave “Jickster” camped out at Delta Sonic in Orchard Park, to get some added help from the community.

Many braved the rain to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Mike Wagner understands that first hand. “It’s heartbreaking what these kids go through like the same thing with my daughter,” he said.

It’s clear to see any donation, big or small, makes a significant impact. “It comes from the heart and I wish more people would go out here and do the same thing,” said Wagner.

“When you meet these children that need wishes or have been granted wishes, it just puts a really big spot in your heart,” said DJ Jickster. “So we need to help them and we can’t do that without your viewers help and our listeners help.”

After just a few hours, $1500 was raised from those whose stopped by, just at Delta Sonic alone. They were given special prizes, like free interior cleanings and car washes. It went from 6-10 a.m.

Delta Sonic also gave 12-thousand dollars to the cause. Everyone involved hoping to make this 25th anniversary the most successful year yet.

You can donate through 10 a.m. Friday by going to WishesRock.com or calling 716-587-8500.

You can also come to a happy hour at Duff’s Eastern Hills location tonight from 6 -10 p.m. ALL proceeds go to Make-A-Wish.