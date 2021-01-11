WNY community uses music and dance to show appreciation for the Buffalo Bills

HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) – A dance studio in Hamburg is hoping their moves bring the Buffalo Bills another step closer to their next victory.

Denise and Gino Vaccaro own future Dance studio and are both life-long Bills fans. It makes sense for them to show their appreciation for the team, in a dance routine.

“We knew we wanted to do something really exciting for the city and make this dance,” Denise said.

“They’re just so hot right now, you know, we just want to show our support,” Gino said.

About a dozen dancers from The studio showed off their best moves in front of Buffalo City Hall, which is set up for Bills fans to take photos and videos.

“I kind came up with this idea, I know it sounds crazy, but in the middle of the night,” Denise said. “I was thinking about it, making it up and then we just came in here like an hour learning it and the next day we shot the whole thing.”

The video posted Saturday morning has since gone viral as Bills fever catches on.

“We just wanted to come together and inspire the city and get the Bills Mafia up and ready,” said Jai Robinson, who danced in the video. “I think it’s just got so much recognition that’s been so amazing, we’ve been able to spread so much joy and positivity in Buffalo.”

“This team is something special you know they’re having fun out there and I think it’s infectious,” Gino said. “Of course there’s that in the back of your mind of oh what’s going to happen, but they’re so confident, they’re so relaxed out there and like I said it’s infectious to us at well.”

Members of the the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra are also showing off their Bills pride, by putting their own spin on the popular shout song.

BPO Concertmaster Nikki Chooi created his own version with his violin and filmed it right inside Bills Stadium.

“I remember driving and trying to figure it out, like OK I can do this. I can take this put it together,” he said. “Then just opening my violin case towards the end of our shoot just had a couple seconds to figure it out and there we go. On the fly arrangement you would call it.”

Chooi says he was inspired by all the excitement fans have for their team.

“I’m so glad we did that and to connect with the wonderful Bills fans and the community as well,” he said. They’ve just been soaring and it’s really exciting to see them go forward in this and hopefully they go all the way this season by the end of it.”

“We love the Bills and in some ways we feel like we’re connected because we’re a team and they’re a team,” BPO music director JoAnn Falletta said. “Even though we play all different instruments and we have experts in different parts of music, we all have to collaborate and coordinate with each other. So we understand that we have to work closely to make something great happen.

The BPO says once it’s safe to bring all the musicians together, they plan on recording another version of the shout song that includes the entire orchestra.