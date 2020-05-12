WNY couple in their late 80s are reunited with family after battling coronavirus

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The Robert and Lorraine Pierce have faced a lot of challenges during their 65 years of marriage, including the time Robert served in the Korean war. Now the couple found themselves facing a different battle, fighting COVID 19.

“It was hard. I think anytime someone’s not around for 8 weeks you know and isolated like they were it was very hard,” the couple’s son Robert said.

Robert and Lorraine, who are in their late 80s, contracted the virus through community spread. They were hospitalized at Kenmore Mercy, and after recovering there they were sent to Garden Gate Healthcare Facility to regain their strength.

“Mom and dad after being married for 65 years and going through everything together, they went through this covid together and God has brought them out of it,” their son said. “We’re really pleased to be able to take them from here and to move on with their lives.”

During their time recovering, their son Robert says the family kept in contact through the phone and talking to them through the window.

“We say the three f’s, faith, family and friends and that’s what got them through it,” he said.

That’s not the only factor in their recovery success.

“We have to be very thankful for the frontline workers,” Robert and Lorraine’s son said. “The doctor’s and the RNs and LPNs and those that have put their life on the line on a daily basis to battle this virus and crisis and really grateful for them.”

“Great bunch of people really,” Lorraine said. “All those health workers I’m telling you. What would we do without them. They really all deserve medals I think. They really do.”

It’s a community effort that’s responsible for returning them home.

“To be able to get together again and be a family and be wonderful,” Lorraine said. “We’re just so thankful.”

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.