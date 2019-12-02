WNY Drivers Adjust to Changing Winter Conditions

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) We’ve seen a little bit of everything in the last few weeks. From wind, freezing rain and of course now snow. We caught up with drivers to see how they’re adjusting to the conditions.

A round of freezing rain turned much off Western New York into an ice rink, Sunday. “Yesterday was terrible. everything was covered in ice,” said Kenmore resident Jeremy Coupe.

“The ice was all over the place when I woke up slipping and sliding in the car, so you know it was pretty hectic out there,” said Amherst resident, Matthew Ratel.

While the ice coated trees were pretty to look at, roads were coated in a layer of ice — making them difficult for drivers to navigate. “Yesterday I slid through an intersection a little bit but luckily I didn’t hit anything,” said Ratel.

Those slippery conditions led to several accidents across the region.

As the hours passed and Monday morning rolled around, that freezing rain turned to snow.

Salters and plows readied the main roads for traffic. Even so, with the temperature below freezing in certain areas, there were still a few problem spots with black ice.

But for the most part, drivers in Amherst say they really haven’t have any issues today.