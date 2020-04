(WIVB) – A local ethanol facility has adapted its operations to begin providing ethanol to be made into hand sanitizer.

Western New York Energy, located in Medina, announced Thursday that it’s supplying technology companies, personal care companies, and distilleries which have diverted their operations to producing sanitizer with ethoanol.

WNYE’s Medina plant is locally owned and can produce up to 150,000 gallons per day of tech-grade ethanol for industrial purposes such as sanitizer production.