WNY Feeds the Frontline has raised over $200,000 in donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A nonprofit created last month to help feed Western New York’s front line healthcare workers and support local restaurants has raised over $200,000 in donations so far.

To date, WNY Feeds the Frontline has provided 8,100 meals, coordinating with local restaurants to order meals for local healthcare workers, including 20 percent tip for restaurant staff.

The organization aims to raise $250,000. Donations are tax-deductible and are only used to pay $10 per meal to local restaurants and some marketing materials. All work behind the scenes is on a volunteer basis.

Corporations that would like to become sponsors and donate can contact Danielle Gaesser at (716) 259-3107 or danielle.gaesser@neweracap.com.

You can donate to WNY Feeds the Frontline here.

