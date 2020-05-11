WNY Feeds the Frontline surpasses $250,000 fundraising goal

(WIVB)–WNY Feeds the Frontline has surpassed its $250,000 fundraising goal helping frontline workers and supporting local restaurants, the nonprofit announced on Monday. They’ve raised approximately $289,414.19 so far.

The organization says it will continue efforts until the need is met and is expanding its reach to serve both AMR and Twin City Ambulance workers.

Co-founder Dan Greene says reaching this milestone is a true testament to the collaborative spirit and inspiring resilience of Western New York.

To date, the organization has provided more than 12,000 meals to 16 local healthcare locations, and 52 restaurants have participated.

