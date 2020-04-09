WNY Feeds the Frontlines surpasses $100,000 in donations to provide meals for healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–WNY Feeds the Frontline says it surpassed $100,000 in donations to provide meals to healthcare workers while supporting local restaurants during the pandemic.

Over the course of ten days, Feed the Frontlines says more than 1,250 people contributed to the fundraising effort, helping 24 restaurants as they provided 5,200 meals to workers at twelve area hospitals.

“This milestone achievement is a testament to the love and appreciation Western New Yorkers have for their community, and the profound appreciation we share for our frontline workers during this tough time,” said Danielle Gaesser, the effort’s other coordinator.

Feed the Frontlines tells us every $10 donated pays for a healthcare worker’s meal and a 20% gratuity for employees at participating restaurants.

click here if you’d like to donate.