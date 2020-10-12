WNY group dress as handmaids, protest against Barrett nomination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIB)–A group is calling for lawmakers to stop Judge Amy Coney Barrett from being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Dressed as characters from The Handmaids Tale, they held a silent protest outside of Senator Chuck Schumer’s office on South Elmwood Avenue Monday.
Protesters say Barrett’s nomination could put certain rights in jeopardy.
“We fear that her that confirmation would lead to a deterioration of civil rights especially reproductive rights, LGBT rights, voting rights, immigration rights, our health coverage right now as it stands with the ACA.”
They’re calling on Schumer to help to stop the process and convince lawmakers to wait until a president is inaugurated to confirm a justice.
