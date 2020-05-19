WNY hair stylists prepare salons for Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After finding out hair salons are now included in Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan hair stylist, Ashley Fox of Oak Iron salon says she’s had an overwhelming amount of her clients reaching out to her to book an appointment.



“It was just like rapid fire,” Fox said. “I think I might have 40 or 50 text messages unread in my phone just waiting to book people.”

Fox says she’s excited that her business, located in downtown Buffalo, is included in Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan.



She says it’s time for her salon to be ready to handle clients again as early as two weeks from tomorrow. ​

“A little bit of a mad dash now because we’re just trying to get everything together to be prepared to open,” Fox said.

The salon will require people to wear masks, have them wait in their cars until their appointment, and will only allow one client in at a time.



Fox says the salon has been doing its best to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. ​



“There’s really no rules on how to run a small business in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.



Other hairstylists in Buffalo agree that hair salons and barbershops should be included in Phase Two and they will have similar procedures in place to keep people safe.

“We are licensed professionals that are trained, especially in sanitation so we should be in Phase Two with the other licensed professionals,” said Charlene Minx, owner of Salon De Coquette. “Workers will wear face shields if they would like. Everybody will be required to wear a mask. Everybody will have their temperature taken. We know those aren’t fool-proof but we’re going to take every precaution possible.”



“You’re not really in someone’s face per say and we’re not holding each others hands,” said local hairstylist Charlene Fadel. “If we’re conscience about keeping ourselves clean and we’ve learned everything we need to do, we stay conscience of it everything should be just fine.”