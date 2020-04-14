WNY hairstylists react to closing temporarily during coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – You might not be able to get to a hair salon during the coronavirus pandemic, but local hair stylists are offering their clients tips online to help them maintain the look they want.

Local hair stylists Charlene Fadel and Meredith Greno both try to post videos and photos daily to offer each of their clients guidance.

“It’s my job to make people feel good about themselves and when you look good and when you’re cared for and when you look in the mirror and you love how you look, it contributes to your confidence,” Greno said. “That’s the thing that I’m missing.”

Fadel is an independent hair stylist and Greno owns Fuse Salon and Gallery in Buffalo.

“If you’re a short haired person it’s a big deal,” Fadel said. “You need your hair maintained but color wise you know a lot of us like to keep our hair color pretty and this isn’t happening right now.”

The state deemed hair salons as non-essential businesses, which required those places to shut their doors temporarily. Fadel argues that salons should be essential for people who still have to go to work.

“There’s essential workers out there that men are supposed to have their hair a certain way and they’re business men and if they still have to work,” she said. “Then their hair is not a certain way.”

one thing they both agree on is that business will pick up once they can open again.

Both hair stylists recommend people purchase hair dye from hairdressers and avoid box dye if they can, and focus on deep conditioning your hair until you can get it cut again.