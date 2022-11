BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s championship week in Western New York, with five Section VI titles up for grabs at Highmark Stadium on Thursday and Friday nights, along with Monsignor Martin league finals. Here’s a look at the matchups:

Section VI Class AA

1-Lancaster (9-0) vs. 3-Bennett (3-6)

9 p.m. Friday

State Ranks: No. 13 Lancaster, No. 20 Bennett

Legends Offense: 27.6 ppg … QB Max Stoldt, 735 yards passing, 8 TD, 4 INT, 83 yards rushing, 2 TD … RB Micah Harry, 830 yards rushing, 14 TD, 211 yards receiving, 2 TD … WR Jack Harrington, 195 yards receiving, 3 TD

Tigers Offense: 39.1 ppg … QB Antonio Davis III, 1,221 yards passing, 15 TD, 1 INT, 75 yards rushing, 2 TD … WR Jameer Thomas, 606 yards receiving, 8 TD, 371 yards receiving, 4 TD … RB Cureem Hathcock (injured), 776 yards rushing, 5 TD … RB Noah McDuffie, 447 yards rushing, 2 TD … WR Jayden Lewis, 343 yards receiving, 4 TD … FB Darell Hamilton, 286 yards rushing, 7 TD

Legends Defense: 7.7 ppg … LB Sam Judasz, 76 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks … LB Darius Cervi, 55 tackles, 2 sacks … LB Jakob Zimmerman, 48 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT

Tigers Defense: 10.9 ppg … LB Xzavier Goodman, 87 tackles, 8 FF, 1 INT … DL Rashard Perry, 65 tackles, 9 sacks … DL Darell Hamilton, 53 tackles, 10 sacks, INT, 1 FF, 1 TD … LB Jayden Lewis, 42 tackles, 5 INT, 2 FR, 3 TD

Section VI Class A

2-Jamestown (8-2) vs. 4-Williamsville North (7-3)

9 p.m. Friday

State Ranks: No. 7 Jamestown, No. 22 Williamsville North

Red Raiders Offense: 43.6 ppg … QB Trey Drake, 2,189 yards passing, 25 TD, INT, 192 yards rushing, 7 TD … WR Darius Freeney, 725 yards receiving, 10 TD … WR Carson Panebianco, 605 yards receiving, 16 TD … RB Carsen Bane, 915 yards rushing, 12 TD … RB Radon Wright, 574 yards rushing, 3 TD

Spartans Offense: 33.5 ppg … QB Mitch Kelly, 862 yards passing, 12 TD, 2 INT, 691 yards rushing, 11 TD … Kendal Donovan, 1,153 yards rushing, 14 TD … DJ Leonard, 380 yards receiving, 5 TD …

Red Raiders Defense: 19.4 ppg … LB Sean O’Brien, 177 total tackles, 5 sacks … DB Mason McVinney, 102 tackles, 6 sacks … LB Carsen Bane, 92 tackles, 7 sacks … DB Eric Reese, 51 tackles, 4 INT

Spartans Offense: 21.6 ppg … LB Rocco Urbanaczyk, 66 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT … SS Mitch Kelly, 62 tackles, 4 INT, FR … CB DJ Leonard, 38 tackles, 4 TD, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD

Section VI Class B

1-Iroquois (10-0) vs. 3-Pioneer (8-2)

5 p.m. Friday

State Ranks: No. 2 Iroquois, No. 13 Pioneer

Chiefs Offense: 48.4 ppg … QB Justus Kleitz, 2,068 yards passing, 24 TD, 2 INT … RB Trevor Barry, 1,902 yards rushing, 39 TD, 209 yards receiving, 1 TD … TE Nate McGoldrick, 951 yards receiving, 10 TD … WR Nate Blair, 307 yards receiving, 5 TD

Panthers Offense: 29.4 ppg … QB Gavin Schwab, 410 yards passing, 8 TD, 1 INT, 135 yards rushing, 1 TD … RB Kyle Stover, 810 yards rushing, 8 TD, 170 yards receiving, 4 TD, 139 yards passing, 2 TD, 2 INT … RB Dalton Giboo, 660 yards rushing, 8 TD, 97 yards receiving, 1 TD … SE Walker Bekiel, 245 yards receiving, 4 TD

Chiefs Defense: 8.5 ppg … S Gavin Dundon, 88 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF … LB Matt Mercurio, 65 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF … LB Trevor Barry, 52 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR … DE Nate Blair, 40 tackles, 8 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 TD

Panthers Defense: 8.8 ppg … LB Logan Halladay, 91 tackles, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 TD … DB Dalton Giboo, 67 tackles, 1 FR, 1 TD … TE Dakota Krygier, 62 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR … DE Sam Platt, 53 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 FF

Section VI Class C

2-Lackawanna (10-0) vs. 5-Fredonia (9-1)

6 p.m. Thursday

State Ranks: No. 4 Lackawanna, No. 7 Fredonia

Steelers Offense: 32.6 ppg … QB Billy Gechell, 1.351 yards passing, 24 TD, 3 INT, 272 yards rushing, 2 TD … RB Antwan Threets, 950 yards rushing, 7 TD .. RB Amir Douglas, 414 yards rushing, 7 TD, 62 yards receiving, 1 TD … WR Shyheim Smalls, 464 yards receiving, 11 TD … WR Ashlin Alexander-Hall, 424 yards receiving, 8 TD

Hillbillies Offense: 33.4 ppg … QB Ethan Fry, 2,386 yards passing, 25 TD, 7 INT, 569 yards rushing, 7 TD … RB Micah Davis, 1,159 yards rushing, 11 TD, 107 yards receiving, 1 TD … WR Keegan Whitfield, 821 yards rushing, 6 TD … WR Jameson Quinn, 617 yards receiving, 9 TD

Steelers Defense: 9.6 ppg … WR Shyheim Smalls, 80 tackles, 1 INT … RB Chamarr Ware, 78 tackles, 3 sacks … DE Sunday Ikegwuonu, 73 tackles, 12 sacks, 3 FF … CB Ashlin Alexander-Hall, 25 tackles, 5 INT

Hillbillies Defense: 16.2 ppg … DE C, 107 tackles, 18 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR … RB Micah Davis, 91 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FF … OL Matt Cash, 85 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR … OL Owen Rush, 53 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

Section VI Class D

1-Randolph (9-0), 2-Franklinville/Ellicottville (8-2)

3 p.m. Thursday

State Ranks: No. 4 Randolph, No. 7 Franklinville/Ellicottville

Cardinals Offense: 35.8 ppg … QB Carson Conley, 497 yards passing, 10 TD, 2 INT, 52 yards rushing, 2 TD … RB Xander Hind, 1,847 yards rushing, 21 TD, 191 yards receiving, 2 TD … RB Payton Slade, 216 yards rushing, 3 TD … WR Jaiden Huntington, 181 yards receiving, 6 TD

Titans Offense: 34.3 ppg … QB Gian Nuzzo, 526 yards passing, 6 TD, 3 INT, 843 yards rushing, 13 TD, 33 yards receiving, 1 TD … RB Hunter Smith, 562 yards rushing, 10 TD, 61 yards receiving, 1 TD … WR Beau Bielecki, 306 yards receiving, 2 TD, 88 yards receiving, 2 TD … WR Noah Shenk, 226 yards receiving, 4 TD

Cardinals Defense: 9.4 ppg … DB Xander Hind, 44 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT … LB Jaiden Huntington, 44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 TD … RB Tristan Farnham, 43 tackles, 1 INT … RB Maverick Adams, 40 tackles, 2 sacks

Titans Defense: 14.4 ppg … DE Owen Chuddy, 52 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 FR … LB Hunter Smith, 52 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR … LB Ben Brol, 52 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR … DE Billy Slavinski, 31 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 FR

Msgr. Martin A Division

Canisius (5-5) at St. Francis (5-3)

7 p.m. Friday

State Ranks: No. 12 St. Francis, No. 29 Canisius

Red Raiders Offense: 29.7 ppg … QB Steve Otremba Jr., 995 yards passing, 10 TD, 5 INT, 190 yards rushing, 5 TD … RB Ricardo Kidd, 1060 yards rushing, 8 TD, 28 yards receiving, 1 TD … RB Terrance Pendergrass, 530 yards rushing, 9 TD … WR Logan Reaska, 358 yards receiving, 5 TD

Crusaders Offense: 19.4 ppg QB Nicholas Penuchev, 1,209 yards passing, 9 TD, 4 INT … QB Vincent Zimmerman, 418 yards passing, 4 TD, 5 INT … RB Dyrell Howard-Dolson, 521 yards rushing, 5 TD … WR Jahyden Clark, 805 yards receiving, 8 TD … WR Mike Doctor, 417 yards receiving, 6 TD

Red Raiders Defense: 22.4 ppg … LB Teddy Roberts 50 tackles, 1 sack … LB Balaam Miller, 45 tackles, 2 sacks

Crusaders Defense: 26.8 ppg … DB Jahyden Clark, 79 tackles, 2 INT … LB Hunter Jantzi, 75 tackles … DE Dyrell Howard-Dolson, 37 tackles, 4 sacks

Msgr. Martin B Division

Timon-St. Jude (5-3) vs. St. Mary’s (2-6)

1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joe’s

Tigers Offense: 24.8 ppg … QB Dominic Anzalone, 1,096 yards passing, 10 TD, 5 INT … RB James McNeil, 484 yards rushing, 7 TD, 324 yards receiving, 2 TD … RB Demaris Pettiway-Scarver, 366 yards rushing, 4 TD … WR Gerald McCloud, 413 yards receiving, 3 TD

Lancers Offense: 17.6 ppg … QB Sherred Bernard, 517 yards passing, 4 TD, 8 INT, 245 yards rushing, 3 TD … RB Marcus Johnson, 1,296 yards rushing, 10 TD, 198 yards receiving … WR Brayden Monk, 169 yards receiving, 1 TD … WR Griffin Smith, 152 yards receiving, 2 TD

Tigers Defense: 14.1 ppg … DB James McNeil, 46 tackles, 1 FF, 2 FR … DL Anthony Pitts, 40 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR … LB Demaris Pettiway-Scarver, 34 tackles, 5 sacks … DB Gerald McCloud, 34 tackles, 3 INT, 2 FF, 1 FR

Lancers Defense: 30.3 ppg … DT Jamari Coleman, 86 tackles, 9 sacks … DB Marcus Johnson 43 tackles … LB Daniel Rhodes 41 tackles, 2 sacks