WNY Marine raising money to bring puppy from Afghanistan to U.S.

A local Marine is trying to bring a puppy he’s taking care of in Afghanistan home to the U.S.

Brendan Murphy, who is a WNY native currently deployed in Afghanistan, found the puppy last month. She was dehydrated and hungry, alone and covered in ticks and fleas.

The puppy, now named Bella, is now a “happy, curious, and active puppy” after some TLC from Murphy and his fellow Marines.

Murphy has started a GoFundMe to get Bella spayed, vaccinated, and get her back to the U.S.

“Even after such a short time together, we could not imagine leaving her behind when our deployment ends and it is our goal for her to live a safe and happy life in the United States,” Murphy wrote in the GoFundMe post.

You can donate here.