WNY Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr with a car parade

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Muslim community in Western New York celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council of WNY held a car parade as an opportunity for everyone to celebrate in a modified way.

The parade started at UB’s North Campus and ended at the Islamic Center.

Town of Amherst officials also recognized the Islamic community with a special proclamation.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council founding president Khalid Qazi said that it was important for the community to be able to come together in the midst of the pandemic.

“We have all been cooped up in our houses so long that there is a frustration to get out,” Qazi said. “This is a way of enjoying the spirit of the festival and for the community to go out and express their feelings about this great occasion and country, and to have fun.”

The Muslim Council donated 12 grants to faith houses and youth groups to help get them through the pandemic.