WNY RV Show at Hamburg Fairgrounds through Sunday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York RV Show is at the Hamburg Fairgrounds through Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

RVs certainly aren’t what the used to be! So whether you’re a camper or a “glamper,” there are hundreds of different makes and models inside and outside the Event Center.

For sales manager, Jesse Tybor it’s always been enjoying the outdoors. “I’ve camped every year we do a family vacation we go up to the Adirondack,” said Tybor. “So I’ve lived this life for 30 years.”

So it was a natural fit for him to go into the family business. Over the years he’s seen the industry change. “It’s unbelievable where these units have come from and where they’ve gone to,’ he said.

His family’s dealership, Skyline RV and Camping Resort is one of five on site for the WNY RV SHOW.

The RVs, pop-ups and motor home range from $5,000 to more than $100,000 dollars. “Camping can have a back woods kind of association but you see fire places, 50 inch TVs and big fridges,’ he said.

Many modern units are available on site. You can also customize it and make it your own.

