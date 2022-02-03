WNY school leaders call on Hochul to let mask mandate expire

(WIVB) — A group of local school superintendents is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to end the mask mandate in the classroom.

The Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association (E-NSSA) sent a letter to Hochul this week, asking her to allow the universal masking order to officially expire on Feb. 21 – the scheduled end date. (You can view their full letter below.)

“It’s time to move beyond the emergency phase of COVID to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely upends life in schools,” said Michael Cornell, Hamburg Superintendent and President of E-NSSA. “What we hear from the folks in our communities is that it’s time for masking to be a choice.”

Tarja Parssinen has children in the Clarence Central School District. She said thanks to vaccines, children should have the choice to wear a mask.

“The vaccine is available for ages five on up, boosters are there for groups that need them and want them. We have a couple of things that are going on here that I think will allow us to get rid of the mask mandate very safely.”

But some groups are in favor of keeping masks in schools. In a statement, New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty DeRosa said she was pleased with the recent court decision to keep the mask mandate.

The New York State United Teachers also weighed in on the mandate. In a statement, the union’s president Andy Pallotta said “public health experts have been clear that masks are an important part of the strategies designed to keep students, educators and our communities safe.”

A PDF of the letter the superintendents sent to Gov. Hochul is below. If the letter is not loading on our app, click here.