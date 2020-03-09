WNY stores are dealing with a shortage of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies amid the Coronavirus outbreak

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – An East Aurora pharmacy says it’s becoming more difficult to keep hand sanitizer and basic cleaning supplies in stock.

“Lots of concern, people are starting to get scared and it’s creating somewhat of a panic,” Rebecca Almond, who’s the owner of Larwood Pharmacy, said. “You know people want to protect themselves and rightfully so, it’s a scary thing.”

She said lately hand sanitizer, face masks and cleaning supplies do not stay on the shelf for long.

“We’re getting hand sanitizer in little dribs and drabs amounts,” Almond said. “We are taking names for lists basically, if we get masks, if we get hand sanitizer we’re calling the people that are on a waiting list.”

Customers are concerned about getting the coronavirus and are seeking the pharmacy’s help on preventing themselves from getting sick.

“They’re coming in to us to ask advice, what they can do to help prevent the virus and they’re coming in trying to buy things that unfortunately we’re not even able to get at this point,” she said.

Almond says one of the best ways to protect yourself is by washing your hands with soap and water. She said hand sanitizer should be used if you don’t have access to a bathroom or sink.

It’s not just about hand sanitizer selling out. Almond says customers are also worried that because of the Coronavirus they won’t have access to their prescriptions. As of right now the outbreak is not effecting prescriptions but it is something they are monitoring.

“China has said their manufacturing has slowed down and at some points even stopped,” Almond said. “So if a drug is made in China and we’re not going to be able to get it people are concerned that they might not get the medication that they need for their health.”