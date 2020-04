(WIVB) – A Western New York woman just celebrated her 108th birthday with her family while social distancing.

Sally Szemenciak, a resident of Beechwood Homes, had her milestone birthday on Sunday.

Her family followed the new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 by wishing her happy birthday through the doors. Her daughter sent over cupcakes and balloons.

Szemenciak’s advice is “Never think you are too old! Have a highball cocktail every night for a long life!”