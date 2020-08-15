WNY “Youth in Ag Bonanza” is underway at Hamburg Fairgrounds

(WIVB) – Western New York Youth In Agriculture is showing off some hard work this weekend and next.

This weekend’s shows at the Hamburg Fairgrounds are Hawaiian-themed.

Kids are decorating the stalls and competing animals in breeding shows.

Organizers say the show is a good way for kids to show off their skills.

Each weekend has a different theme, and to keep the environment safe, the Erie County Agricultural Society requires PPE for all participants.

Attendance for each session is limited to competitors and their immediate family.

The number of animals allowed is also limited.

The event wraps up next weekend with a horse and dog show.

