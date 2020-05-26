WNYers enjoy some fun in the sun — with social distance and covid caution

Are residents were seeking out both the shade and the sun during Tuesday’s record setting temperatures, and many did it while practicing social distancing.

Several families, with young children, were cooling off and eating lunch in the shade at Canalside. They were making sure they kept a safe distance from other families.

“The one thing that we’ve been really mindful of is paying attention to the people around us. Making sure that everybody is comfortable with your distance and just paying attention,” said Jim McCarthy, lunch with family at Canalside.

On the other side of the water a local veteran, Lloyd Nolan, was cruising down the bike path at the Buffalo Outer Harbor. He had a bandanna covering half his face to keep him protected on his journey.

“Well, I’m wearing, my masks, it keeps the dust out too, plus the pollen up, so it helps all the way around,” Nolan said.

Just a few yards away a local mother and daughter were resting under a shady tree. They didn’t bring masks with them on their bike ride.



“There’s very little chance that someone’s going to be exposed by me or me being exposed by them when we are riding 10 miles per hour past each other,” said Sam Carncross of Kenmore.

About a mile away at Woodlawn Beach State Park, the water was closed for swimming, but that didn’t stop sunbathers from soaking up the sun.

A Cheektowaga mom and her family were there. Although she did carry her face mask with her, she says she’s not too worried about exposure to covid-19

“We just believe in herd immunization, we believe that we take standard social distancing precautions,” said Andrea Flanagan of Cheektowaga.

As communities are opening up, the CDC recommends that folks visit parks close to home and make sure to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

For more information for information from the CDC visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html