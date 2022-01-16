WNYers prepare for another round of snowy weather

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Road crews all across Western New York are preparing for a long night of winter weather.

Officials in the town of West Seneca say they’re ready for the area’s second round of snow.

“Pretty much your standard south town snow so it shouldn’t be a problem,” said West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson. “Thanks to all the assistance we’ve received from our neighbors, we have enough vehicles to do a good job. We’ve had good practice a week ago in that snow and we’re just waiting to see the snow come and when it come we’ll be ready.”

Kyle Carson, who owns Carson’s snow plowing is also prepared for a long night and day of clearing driveways and parking lots.

“The first thing I do is fill up the tanks because every time there’s a snow storm mentioned, all the gas pumps are filled everywhere and I try to get it done as soon as I hear about it,” he said. “Fill up the tanks, check the oil and make sure everything is topped off make sure you got your shovels.”

At Dibble True Value Hardware on West Ferry street, the shelves are stocked with shovels and salt.

“Buffalo people are generally pretty prepared I feel. Everyone scrambles at the last second to get it, but we got it,” said general manager Dan Japadjief. “They’ll go immediately. As soon as the snow hits, then everyone is coming in. They realize their shovel is broken or that they need one.”