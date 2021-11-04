WNY’s first L.L. Bean store to open in Amherst on Friday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The first L. L. Bean store in Western New York is set to open in Amherst on Friday.



The new store is at the Boulevard Plaza near I-290.

This will be the seventh store to open in New York State.

Director of stores and retail operations Corey Bouyea says the company has come a long way since its birth.

“L. L. Bean started really with a humble beginning which was a one room boot shop where we sold a boot, and over time we’ve really become a premier outdoor retailer selling active core apparel, industry leading footwear, sporting equipment, really our mission is to inspire and enable people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Bouyea said.

The store will be open Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and the famous “Bootmobile” will be there for some photo-ops.