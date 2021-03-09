WNY’s rural counties struggle to vaccinate its residents as out-of-county folks fill appointments

CHAUTAUQUA, GENESEE, ALLEGANY COUNTIES (WIVB) – Health officials in the southern tier say when it comes to vaccinating their residents, they’re playing catch up.

“A few weeks ago we were last in the state on the vaccination rates,” Allegany County Public Health Director Tyler Shaw said.

Shaw says the Allegany County Health Department vaccinates on average about 100 people a week. Out of all those vaccinated so far, 13 percent are people who live in Allegany county.

“We’ve really tried to target specific populations in Allegany county such as our teachers and some of our college faculty and trying really to get them vaccinated, but of course the link does end up getting out to other individuals,” he said.

Other counties, including Chautauqua, Genesee and Orleans also say not enough vaccines are going to people living in Western New York’s rural counties.

“It’s very concerning for us in the rural areas,” Genesee and Orleans County Public Health Director Paul Pettit said. “We have a lot of seniors, a lot of folks with transportation issues, broadband, connectivity is a big challenge so when the state mass vaccination sites open up online, it’s a challenge for our folks to be able to get on and compete essentially to get limited appointments.”

This past week, the state held a pop-up vaccination site at Genesee Community College. Pettit thought this site would help close this vaccination gap. However, out of 3,500 vaccine doses administered, less than 900 doses went to people who live in Genesee, Orleans or Wyoming counties.

“Public health does not see geographical borders. It doesn’t stop between Erie county and Genesee County. We want to vaccinate everybody,” he said. “But the reality is the intent of this was originally geared toward some additional catch up for us in our rural areas.”

The state will allow county health departments to vaccinate all eligible residents starting March 17th. Health officials hope this makes a difference.

“We are the ones who already have the partnerships and the relationships that really enable us to be able to get vaccine out in the fastest way, most efficient way,” Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said.