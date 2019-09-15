Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman dead, driver arrested after fatal West Seneca crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) -Police arrested a man and charged him with a DWI for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Southwestern Boulevard.

Four people were involved in the one-car crash, two men and two women.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other three occupants were transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers obtained a court order for the male driver to submit a blood test at ECMC after he initially refused and arrested him at the hospital.

Police have not released the names of any of the occupants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss