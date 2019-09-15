Woman dead, driver arrested after fatal West Seneca crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) -Police arrested a man and charged him with a DWI for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Southwestern Boulevard.

Four people were involved in the one-car crash, two men and two women.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other three occupants were transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers obtained a court order for the male driver to submit a blood test at ECMC after he initially refused and arrested him at the hospital.

Police have not released the names of any of the occupants.