Woman dies after truck strikes Amish buggy in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday involving a vehicle and Amish buggy in the Town of Richland in Oswego County. The crash caused two occupants of the buggy to be ejected, killing one person.

Susan Swartzentruber, 22 from Pulaski was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other occupant, Enos P. Hershberger, 21 was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck operated by John W. Leathley, 31 of Chittenango was traveling southbound on County Rt 41 when he struck the buggy from the rear. Leathley was not injured in the crash.

According to police, a DRE evaluation was performed on Leathley, and it was confirmed that he was not driving impaired at the time of the crash. Police say no criminal charges are expected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.