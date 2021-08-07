Woman drives off cliff in California after stranger mistakenly opens car door

Santa Cruz police said a woman mistakenly drove off a cliff after a stranger opened her car door. (Photo: Santa Cruz Police)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A woman drove off a cliff in California after a “random person” mistakenly opened her car door, police said.

The woman was sitting in her parked car in the Walton Lighthouse parking lot in Santa Cruz. Police said she was “spooked” when someone opened her door, causing her to accelerate off the cliff.

“She suffered an injury to her foot and luckily no one else was injured,” the Santa Cruz Police confirmed.

Santa Cruz Police said this was “truly” an accident, explaining that the other person meant to enter the passenger side of a different vehicle. That vehicle was parked directly next to the woman’s car, and both were similar in model and color, police noted.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | A woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was spooked when a random person mistakenly opened the door, which caused her to drive off the cliff. She suffered an injury to her foot and luckily no one else was injured. pic.twitter.com/k3aMXWQTKA — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) August 6, 2021

On Twitter, the Santa Cruz Police posted a photo of what appeared to be a towing company retrieving the woman’s car from the other side of the cliff.

Police have not shared any further updates.