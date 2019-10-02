Woman enters lion enclosure at Bronx Zoo

(CBS NEWS) — A visitor at the Bronx Zoo captured some harrowing moments at one of the exhibits this weekend.

A woman climbed inside the Lion enclosure and taunted one of the animals.

Police say they are on now on the hunt for that woman who as of now has not been charged with anything.

She left the zoo unscathed after inexplicably climbing inside an exhibit with lions.

Watch as the unidentified woman, already on the inside of the lion enclosure fence waves at the giant animal, then as the lion stands still glaring at her, she dances seemingly carefree just feet away across a small moat.

The video was taken by another visitor to the zoo on Saturday.

The Bronx Zoo released a statement, saying “Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

We’re told the woman was escorted out of the park and the lion exhibit remains open.

Police say she may face criminal trespassing charges.