70-year-old woman found dead in Fredonia fire

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire occurred at a two-story home just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. All upstairs occupants evacuated safely, however, one woman on the lower floor died in the blaze.

The lower apartment had two occupants; one broke a bedroom window and jumped out to escape the fire, sustaining minor injuries. She was taken to Brooks Hospital for treatment and has been released. The other occupant, Patricia Ulkins, 70, was unable to escape.

The fire is believed to have originated on the first floor near the center of the home. Due to the amount of damage to the home, it has yet to be determined what caused the fire. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, the fire is not suspicious in nature but has been ruled as undetermined.

The fire is being investigated by Chautauqua County Fire Investigation, with help from three other local teams.