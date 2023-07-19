(KTLA) – A couple surrendered a baby that was handed to them by a woman at a Los Angeles restaurant early Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight at Chris N Eddy’s on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department, which was originally handling the case.

The couple was eating at the burger restaurant when they were approached by a woman holding a 1-month-old baby. The woman apparently told the couple that she could no longer care for the child and gave them the baby, police said.

The couple then went and surrendered the baby to the Beverly Hills Police Department, though it is unknown why they took the child there.

The woman apparently told the couple that she could no longer care for the child and gave them the baby, police said. (KTLA)

The child appeared to be in good condition and was taken to a hospital for a checkup.

The case was eventually handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department since the original incident occurred in their jurisdiction, Beverly Hills police explained in a statement.

The LAPD will determine if the incident qualifies as a safe surrender. The safe surrender law in California states that a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially and without fear of persecution within 72 hours of birth.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.