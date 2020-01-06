Lockport woman hospitalized after being hit by two cars

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Lockport woman is in the hospital after being hit by two cars Sunday evening.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Chandara Betancourt was attempting to cross Robinson Road when she was hit by a car traveling East. Betancourt bounced off the car’s windshield and rolled into traffic where she was hit again by a car traveling West.

The driver of the first car has been identified as Randolph A. West of Lockport and the driver of the second vehicle is Lais Snidei- Thompson of Grand Island.

Betancourt was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC and her condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation.