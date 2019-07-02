Woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing of teen in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of a teenager.
Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez was arrested by Dunkirk police this past May.
Authorities say she fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Lincoln Ave. in the middle of that month.
Originally, Lopez-Lopez had been charged with first-degree manslaughter, but was indicted on a second-degree charge.
Her bail was reduced to $150,000. Prior to that, it was $500,000.
Further court proceedings will take place on September 9.