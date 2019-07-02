Woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing of teen in Dunkirk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of a teenager.

Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez was arrested by Dunkirk police this past May.

Authorities say she fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Lincoln Ave. in the middle of that month.

Originally, Lopez-Lopez had been charged with first-degree manslaughter, but was indicted on a second-degree charge.

Her bail was reduced to $150,000. Prior to that, it was $500,000.

Further court proceedings will take place on September 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss