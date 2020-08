CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire broke out at a home on Hemenway Road in Cheektowaga on Friday.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Cleveland Hill fire chief says that police were able to get a woman who lives in the home out safely.

Damage to the home is estimated to be $70,000 to $80,000 and could be a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.