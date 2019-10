BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A woman was sent to the hospital after a crash in Buffalo on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Genesee Street near Koons Avenue.

Police say a woman driving a GMC truck was hit by another car trying to make a left turn. She’s currently at ECMC.

There’s no word on her condition at this time. No charges have been filed.