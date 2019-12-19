Live Now
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Woman sentenced for hiring hit man to hurt ex-boyfriend

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman won’t be going to jail for hiring a hit man to hurt her former boyfriend. 48-year-old Yan Yan Lesser paid a hit man more than $7,000 dollars in bitcoin to “cripple” her ex-boyfriend who lives in Florida.

Lesser, who’s originally from China, pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person back in August. She was tearful in court Wednesday as she apologized for her actions. She used the dark web to hire a hit man to hurt her ex-boyfriend.

On February 14, 2019, she wrote to the hit man that she wanted to “give this guy a lesson” and told the hit man to “give him a good beating and legs broken.” Two days later she posted to the website saying “let him always walk in a wheelchair.”

Lesser’s attorney says she tried to get her money back from the hit man and told him she didn’t want to go through with it. He argues her ex-boyfriend was never hurt.
Prosecutors say the website Lesser used to find a hit man has since been taken down and may be a scam.

Lesser has been sentenced to time served and supervised release with several conditions which state she must get into a mental health program and complete in patient treatment, she can’t drink any alcohol and she can’t get a computer without permission from her probation officer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss