Woman sentenced for hiring hit man to hurt ex-boyfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman won’t be going to jail for hiring a hit man to hurt her former boyfriend. 48-year-old Yan Yan Lesser paid a hit man more than $7,000 dollars in bitcoin to “cripple” her ex-boyfriend who lives in Florida.

Lesser, who’s originally from China, pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person back in August. She was tearful in court Wednesday as she apologized for her actions. She used the dark web to hire a hit man to hurt her ex-boyfriend.

On February 14, 2019, she wrote to the hit man that she wanted to “give this guy a lesson” and told the hit man to “give him a good beating and legs broken.” Two days later she posted to the website saying “let him always walk in a wheelchair.”

Lesser’s attorney says she tried to get her money back from the hit man and told him she didn’t want to go through with it. He argues her ex-boyfriend was never hurt.

Prosecutors say the website Lesser used to find a hit man has since been taken down and may be a scam.

Lesser has been sentenced to time served and supervised release with several conditions which state she must get into a mental health program and complete in patient treatment, she can’t drink any alcohol and she can’t get a computer without permission from her probation officer.