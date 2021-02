DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–State police say a woman used a car seat to hide items she shoplifted.

Troopers responded to the Aldi on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk to investigate a reported theft. Security video from the store showed the suspect, Titana Vega, stealing items and putting them in an empty child’s seat in her shopping cart.



Employees were able to get her license plate as she drove away. She was arrested shortly after and charged with petit larceny and will appear in court later this month.