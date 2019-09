BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.

A 32-year-old woman was struck by gunfire on the 200 block of Dartmouth Ave. on Buffalo’s east side around 11:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call their confidential tipline at 847-2255.