Women’s History Month kicks off in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Women’s History Month is underway in Erie County.

A special kick-off event was held Wednesday at the Buffalo and Erie County Library to unveil a month’s worth of events as well as to honor five trailblazing women in the Western New York community.

Erie County recognizes Women’s History Month (March) every year, but 2020 is special because it marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S.

“It’s always important to take a step back and take inventory to see how far we’ve come and to acknowledge the efforts our fore mothers and fore sisters made so we could participate in the political process and vote,” Karen King, commissioner for public advocacy for Erie County and executive director for the county’s commission on the status of women said.

The five Western New York women honored during the ceremony were recognized for “making a significant contribution to women’s lives,” King said.

They are:

Kelly Hayes McAlonie, director of Campus Planning at UB

Joan Bozer, former Erie County legislator

Dr. Lillian Williams, associate professor in UB’s Transnational Studies Department

Dr. Lori Quigley, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Medaille College

Nadia Shahram, WNY attorney who founded Coalition for the Advancement of Moslem Women

Women’s History Month events are planned throughout the month of March in Erie County. Click here to see the full list.