Women’s March for Change held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Several local organizations held their own Women’s March in downtown Buffalo.

Organizers say this year there’s a push to polls as nationwide, Women’s March is promoting women to vote in the upcoming election.

Participants from the Western New York Peace Center say it was also about standing up for oppression and calling for justice around the world.



“Gandhi says it’s a sin to be silent when one should protest. So that’s why we’ve been protesting, and people have been protesting right along,” said Victoria Ross.



Similar rallies were held across the country today, including Washington D.C. And at Cornell University outside Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s former dormitory.