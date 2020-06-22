Breaking News
9 people shot in downtown Syracuse, 1 in critical condition
Closings
There are currently 128 active closings. Click for more details.

Work begins on new pedestrian entry to Niagara Falls State Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This is a rendering of the new pedestrian entry into Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Work is starting on a brand-new pedestrian entry into Niagara Falls State Park.

The entry will be located at 305 Buffalo Avenue, at the corner of Third Street and Buffalo Avenue.

It will include a six-foot pathway, a steel stairwell down a 28-foot descent into the park, a pathway connection to the Riverway pathway system along the Upper Niagara River Rapids, and pathway lighting.

The entry will be built on over an acre of vacant land, purchased by the USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) through the Buffalo Billion Strategic Land Acquisition Program.

The $682,000, publicly-owned project will improve access to the falls for residents and visitors from the Buffalo Avenue Heritage District.

“Niagara Falls is a wonder of the world unique to Western New York, and one of our great tourist attractions and economic drivers in New York State,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This new pedestrian entry into Niagara Falls State Park will increase accessibility and create a link between the Riverway pathway system and downtown Niagara Falls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss