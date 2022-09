BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks Workers United says that workers at 20 locations in Buffalo will be out picketing on Tuesday morning.

The picket will occur during the morning rush, from 7 a.m. until noon. The union says that workers are picketing due to more than 10 union leaders being fired for their union activities.

News 4 has reached out to Starbucks for comment and they say that any claims of anti-union retaliation are “categorically false.”