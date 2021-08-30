Workers at three local Starbucks stores are pushing to unionize

(WIVB) – Workers at three local Starbucks are brewing up a push to unionize.

The locations are Camp Road in Hamburg, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

The organization “Starbucks Workers United” says workers filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections.

If the push is successful, the organization says the three stores would become the only Starbucks retail workers out of 8,000 U.S. Starbucks stores to be represented by a union.

News 4 has reached out to Starbucks’ corporate office. We’re waiting to hear back.