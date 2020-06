(WIVB) – World Refugee Day in Western New York is going virtual this year!

World Refugee Day is a global initiative by the United Nations.

On Saturday, you can join the celebration in the Western New York community via Facebook at 11 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to everyone.

The organizers are also distributing 400 safe activity kits to family in the Western New York area on June 27. Use this form to request a kit.