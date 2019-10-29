67-year-old retired doctor gives birth in China

World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ZAOZHUANG CITY, China (CNN Newsource) – A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China.

She may very well be the country’s oldest new mother.

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that Tian fell pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss